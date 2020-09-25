Japan's ANA mulls 200 billion yen share offer to raise capital - Nikkei

Adds comment from ANA

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings 9202.T is considering issuing 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion)in shares to raise capital to bolster its finances as a downturn in air travel drags on, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

ANA however said in an email it was not considering issuing shares.

Like other airlines, ANA has had to slash flights as countries around the world imposed travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. So far the carrier has relied on loans from its banks and the government to help it cope with the slump in air travel.

In the three months to June 30, ANA posted a loss of 159 billion yen and said it did not expect a full recovery in demand for international flights until at least 2023.

($1 = 105.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex Richardson and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

