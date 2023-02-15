Commodities

Japan's ANA Holdings targets operating income of $900 mln in fiscal 2023

February 15, 2023

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, operator of Japan's largest airline, said on Wednesday it expects operating income to reach 120 billion yen ($900.50 million) in fiscal 2023.

The company expects operating profit to grow to 200 billion yen in fiscal 2025, it said in its mid-term plan. The airline's fleet will rise to around pre-pandemic levels of 295 in fiscal 2025 and exceed that level in fiscal 2030.

($1 = 133.2600 yen)

