Japan's ANA Holdings posts 9-mth profit as travel demand recovers

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The operator of Japan's largest airline, ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, posted on Thursday a profit through the third quarter, as travel demand recovered after COVID-19 border curbs eased.

The company reported operating profit of 99 billion yen ($769.77 million) in the nine months through December, compared to a loss of 116 billion yen a year earlier, it said in a statement.

ANA forecast full-year earnings to be 95 billion yen, compared to the 79.3 billion yen consensus forecast by 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1=128.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift)

