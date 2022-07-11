Japan's ANA finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets

July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T said on Monday it had finalised an order for 20 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets first announced in January 2019 that also includes options for another 10 of the narrowbody type.

The carrier also said it would switch two of 20 777-9 passenger planes it has on order to the 777-8F freighter model as part of efforts to expand its cargo business.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

