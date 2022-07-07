Commodities

Japan's ANA expects to return to profitability this quarter

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's ANA Holdings expects to return to profitability this quarter as demand for air travel recovers, its president, Koji Shibata, said on Thursday.

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's ANA Holdings 9202.T expects to return to profitability this quarter as demand for air travel recovers, its president, Koji Shibata, said on Thursday.

The company is on track to meet its fiscal year plan with domestic passenger volumes for ANA and its low-cost carrier Peach Aviation now at about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, Shibata told reporters.

Japan began a gradual reopening to tourists in June after being practically shut to non-residents for more than two years in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Government requirements for COVID testing and tourist visas are hindering a recovery in international passenger demand, ANA airlines president Shinichi Inoue said.

