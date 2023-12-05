News & Insights

Markets

Japan's Alps Alpine says ex-worker arrested on suspected trade secret leak

December 05, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Recasts with Alps Alpine comment

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese police have arrested a former worker of Alps Alpine 6770.T on suspicion of stealing trade secrets, the Japanese electronic components maker said on Tuesday.

Alps Alpine said it had brought a criminal complaint against the former employee after determining that the worker had stolen information.

Kyodo News reported earlier that the arrested employee was a Chinese man in his 30s who had left Alps Alpine for a job at a major Japanese automaker, where he attempted to use the stolen data.

Alps Alpine said in its statement that it would tighten compliance, declining to provide further details about the case citing ongoing police investigation.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.