Japan's Alps Alpine says ex-worker arrested on suspected trade secret leak

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese police have arrested a former worker of Alps Alpine 6770.T on suspicion of stealing trade secrets, the Japanese electronic components maker said on Tuesday.

Alps Alpine said it had brought a criminal complaint against the former employee after determining that the worker had stolen information.

Kyodo News reported earlier that the arrested employee was a Chinese man in his 30s who had left Alps Alpine for a job at a major Japanese automaker, where he attempted to use the stolen data.

Alps Alpine said in its statement that it would tighten compliance, declining to provide further details about the case citing ongoing police investigation.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

