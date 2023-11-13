News & Insights

US Markets

Japan's Ajinomoto to buy US-based Forge Biologics for $546 million

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

November 13, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

Adds details from 3rd paragraph

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ajinomoto 2802.T said on Monday it agreed to acquire U.S.-based genetic medicines maker Forge Biologics Holdings for 82.8 billion yen ($546 million).

The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2023 pending regulatory approvals, Ajinomoto said a release.

Ajinomoto, whose primary business is in seasonings and processed foods, has a healthcare segment that focuses on drugs derived from amino acids.

Forge, based in the U.S. state of Ohio, is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for gene-based therapies. Ajinomoto said Forge will integrate with its own AminoScience platform to work on new treatment options for rare diseases.

($1 = 151.7400 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.