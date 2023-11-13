Japan's Ajinomoto to buy US-based Forge Biologics for $546 million

Adds details from 3rd paragraph

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ajinomoto 2802.T said on Monday it agreed to acquire U.S.-based genetic medicines maker Forge Biologics Holdings for 82.8 billion yen ($546 million).

The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2023 pending regulatory approvals, Ajinomoto said a release.

Ajinomoto, whose primary business is in seasonings and processed foods, has a healthcare segment that focuses on drugs derived from amino acids.

Forge, based in the U.S. state of Ohio, is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for gene-based therapies. Ajinomoto said Forge will integrate with its own AminoScience platform to work on new treatment options for rare diseases.

($1 = 151.7400 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

