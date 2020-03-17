Japan's AGC launches bid on Italy's Molmed worth up to 240 mln euros

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published

Japan's AGC has launched a takeover bid on all the shares of Italian biotech company Molmed in a deal worth up to 240 million euros ($267 million), AGC said in a statement on Tuesday.

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's AGC 5201.T has launched a takeover bid on all the shares of Italian biotech company Molmed MLMD.MI in a deal worth up to 240 million euros ($267 million), AGC said in a statement on Tuesday.

AGC is offering 0.518 euros per Molmed share, the equivalent of a premium of 110.3%.

AGC said Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, had agreed to tender its stake in Molmed.

Fininvest owns around 23% of Molmed shares.

The aim of the bid is to delist Molmed, AGC said.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More