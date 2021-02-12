Japan's Aeon says to offer shopping malls nationwide for COVID-19 vaccinations

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Aeon Co Ltd 8267.T said it will offer its shopping malls throughout the country for COVID-19 vaccinations in response to a government request.

Details including starting dates were undecided, a spokesman said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies for the whole population by mid-year.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by John Stonestreet)

