Japan's Aeon raises operating profit outlook on recovery in consumer confidence

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co 8267.T raised its full-year forecast for operating profit on Wednesday, citing a recovery in Japan's economy and consumer confidence following a coronavirus-induced slump.

Aeon now expects operating profit in a range of 120-150 billion yen ($1.2-$1.5 billion) for its fiscal year ending Feb. 28, up from its prior forecast of 50-100 billion yen.

($1 = 103.4000 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

