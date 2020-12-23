Japan's Aeon raises operating profit outlook on recovery in consumer confidence

Japanese retailer Aeon Co raised its full-year forecast for operating profit on Wednesday, citing a recovery in Japan's economy and consumer confidence following a coronavirus-induced slump.

Aeon now expects operating profit in a range of 120-150 billion yen ($1.2-$1.5 billion) for its fiscal year ending Feb. 28, up from its prior forecast of 50-100 billion yen.

($1 = 103.4000 yen)

