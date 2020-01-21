Japan's Aeon aims to start selling eco-certified sushi in time for Olympics

Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co Ltd, Asia's biggest retailer by sales, said it aims to start selling eco-certified sushi this year amid growing demand for sustainable seafood and in time for an expected surge in tourists during the summer Olympics.
