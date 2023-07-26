News & Insights

Japan's Advantest sees AI demand aiding chip testing recovery

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 26, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Advantest Corp 6857.T said on Wednesday it sees the use of high-end semiconductors for generative artificial intelligence applications feeding into a recovery in demand for its chip testing machines.

Advantest, a dominant player in chip testing equipment with U.S. peer Teradyne Inc TER.O, said it expects the market to contract this year due to customers holding excess inventory.

The company's operating profit fell 68% to 14.3 billion yen ($101.8 million) in the April-June quarter. It highlighted weakness in the smartphone market and a slowdown in investment in data centres but expects a recovery next year.

"Despite the fall this year I believe we will eventually face a growth curve," Advantest CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida told an earnings briefing.

Advantest shares closeddown 1.7% ahead of earnings and have more than doubled in value since the start of the year.

($1 = 140.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Louise Heavens)

