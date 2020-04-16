Japan's Abe expands state of emergency nationwide to halt virus spread

Contributors
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Junko Fujita Reuters
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded Japan's state of emergency to all areas of the country in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Abe said the emergency would be in place until May 6 and was aimed at reducing traffic during the Golden Week holiday season around the start of May.

Japan had previously declared a state of emergency for seven of its 47 prefectures.

