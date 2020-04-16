Japan's Abe expands state of emergency nationwide to halt virus spread

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded Japan's state of emergency to all areas of the country in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Abe said the emergency would be in place until May 6 and was aimed at reducing traffic during the Golden Week holiday season around the start of May.

Japan had previously declared a state of emergency for seven of its 47 prefectures.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan)

