US Markets
AMZN

Japan's 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com AMZN.O, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

Seven & i Holdings 3382.T, which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular