Japan's 7-Eleven operator to make external directors more than half of board -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co 3382.T plans to change its board of directors so that more than half will be from outside the company, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

A company spokesman said nothing has been decided, but that matters about its board structure would be made clear at a full-year earnings presentation on April 7.

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores has been under pressure from activist fund ValueAct Capital to make structural reforms and sell off assets.

The U.S.-based fund , which holds a 4.4% stake, said last month that Seven & i could more than double its share price in the coming years if it broke up its businesses and focused on its convenience stores.

The company's board currently has 13 members, five of whom are external, Nikkei said. The board reshuffle is aimed at bringing in relevant expertise as the company expands overseas, according to the report.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Ritsuko Shimizu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.