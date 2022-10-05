Japan's 30-year bond yields rise as BOJ's purchase plans lift prices

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's 30-year government bond yields rose on Wednesday, as investors sold debt after the central bank's announcement last week over increasing bond purchases in the current quarter lifted bond prices.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was up 1.5 basis points at 1.330%, after hitting 1.300% in the previous session, its lowest since Sept. 22.

The BOJ on Friday surprised investors by doubling its planned purchases of JGBs with 10- to 25-year maturity in October-December period from the previous quarter.

"An upcoming auction may weigh on the price of the 30-year bonds, but at the same time the effect of the BOJ's announcement has expired," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.940%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.245%, after closing at 0.225% in the previous session, as the benchmark issue has been changed to the 358th bond.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.070%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.035%.

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC stayed at 1.495%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 149, with a trading volume of 10,335 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.