Japan's 2022 oil imports rises 9.7% y/y to 2.73 mln bpd - METI

January 31, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

 (Recasts with an annual oil imports)
       TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 9.7% to 2.73 million barrels
per day (158.64 million kilolitres) in 2022 from a year earlier, marking a second straight year
of increases, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
showed on Tuesday.
    Oil imports rose last year as fuel demand continued to recover from the pandemic-induced
slump in 2020.
    The finance ministry said earlier this month that Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports
rose 8.5% in 2022 from a year earlier, recording the first volume increase in 10 years.
    Under METI's data, crude oil imports represent the amount that directly enters refineries,
oil stockpiling bases or oil terminals.
    The country's oil imports from Russia fell 60.2% from a year earlier to 35,548 bpd,
accounting for a 1.3% of Japan's total import, down from 3.6% in 2021, according to METI data.
    For December, the nation's crude oil imports fell 0.3% in December from a year earlier to
2.96 million bpd (14.58 million kl), marking a second consecutive month of declines, METI said.
    Japan's domestic oil product sales last month fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 3.06 million
bpd, the data showed. 
    Gasoline sales dropped 0.8% to 836,854 bpd, while kerosene sales up 5.8% from a year earlier
to 470,518 bpd.
    The table below outlines Japan's product sales, imports and other statistics for December.
Figures are converted to bpd from kl unless otherwise noted. Inventory volumes are in millions
or barrels. Percentage changes are based on bpd.
    (1 kilolitre is equal to 6.2898 barrels)
Product/Volume                      Dec            Nov         M/M(%)    Yr/Yr(%)
Crude Imports                    2,958,736      2,580,380        14.7        -0.3
Processed                        2,826,708      2,725,378         3.7        -3.0
Shipment                             4,951          7,710       -35.8       -33.8
Oil product sales                3,062,245      2,677,531        14.4        -4.7
gasoline                           836,854        750,378        11.5        -0.8
kerosene                           470,518        221,218       112.7         5.8
naphtha                            686,181        699,837        -2.0       -18.4
Product imports                    633,533        608,122         4.2       -10.3
gasoline                            39,830         48,064       -17.1        65.0
kerosene                            85,149         63,633        33.8        48.0
naphtha                            461,131        451,052         2.2       -14.3
Product exports                    491,372        466,118         5.4        18.6
gasoline                            90,165         92,738        -2.8         9.3
kerosene                            30,074         41,475       -27.5       517.0
jet fuel                           105,881         91,577        15.6        10.2
gas oil                            143,470        119,291        20.3        12.3
fuel oil B, C                      120,643        116,581         3.5        22.0
Refinery Output                  2,753,917      2,705,975         1.8        -2.9
gasoline                           850,275        834,816         1.9        -6.0
kerosene                           291,810        254,553        14.6        -2.8
naphtha                            266,867        276,581        -3.5        -9.8
jet fuel                           138,533        159,674       -13.2        -4.6
gas oil                            710,486        685,588         3.6         3.9
Month end Inventory                 Dec            Nov         M/M(%)    Yr/Yr(%)
Crude                                 71.3           67.1         6.2        18.2
Products                              59.2           65.8       -10.1        -0.1
gasoline                              10.2           11.1        -8.1        -2.9
kerosene                              13.3           17.1       -21.9        -3.5
To see Japan's monthly refinery run rate, click on 
The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.
         Country               Dec 2022       Share     M/M     Yr/Yr
 Total                          14,582,467    100.0     18.5     -0.3
 Middle East                    13,591,456     93.2     15.7     -2.5
 Bahrain                           308,937      2.1     93.5     35.6
  Banoc-Am                         308,937        -                  
 Saudi Arabia                    5,974,821     41.0     33.7     -5.6
  Arab-L                         2,212,561        -                  
  Arab-H                           881,257        -                  
  Arab-M                           227,641        -                  
  Arab-E-L                       2,494,098        -                  
  Arab-S-L                         159,264        -                  
 Kuwait                          1,290,313      8.8     11.7     19.4
  Kuwait                         1,068,594        -                  
  Kwait-Sl                         221,719        -                  
 Qatar                             627,788      4.3      1.5    -15.6
  Qatar                            315,494        -                  
  Qatar-M                          157,183        -                  
  A-Shahen                         155,111        -                  
 Oman                               75,977      0.5    -52.1     -4.4
  Oman                              75,977        -                  
 United Arab Emirates            5,313,620     36.4      4.0     -1.7
  Murban                         2,447,452        -                  
  Dubai                            128,474        -                  
  U-Zakum                          570,599        -                  
  DAS                            1,962,379        -                  
  Mubarraz                          65,188        -                  
  Umm-Lulu                         139,528        -                  
 South East Asia                   181,406      1.2     -8.8     72.9
  Vietnam                           94,193      0.6    -34.7         
  Sutuden                           94,193        -                  
 Thailand                            6,993      0.0                  
  Thai-Fo                            6,993        -                  
 Malaysia                           30,563      0.2     -3.6    -21.9
  Sepat                             30,563        -                  
 Brunei                             49,657      0.3               8.2
  Champion                          49,657        -                  
 North America                     585,536      4.0                  
  United States of America         585,536      4.0                  
  Wtim                             261,946        -                  
  Mars                             140,072        -                  
  WTL                              183,518        -                  
 Central and South America         203,516      1.4    -37.8     51.6
 Ecuador                           203,516      1.4    -37.8     51.6
  Napo                             203,516        -                  
 Oceania                            20,553      0.1    -47.4         
  Australia                         20,553      0.1    -47.4         
  Wandoo                            20,553        -                  
 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
 ((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

Keywords: ENERGY JAPAN/OIL (UPDATE 1)

Tags
US Markets
