Japan's 2022 oil imports rises 9.7% y/y to 2.73 mln bpd - METI

(Recasts with an annual oil imports) TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 9.7% to 2.73 million barrels per day (158.64 million kilolitres) in 2022 from a year earlier, marking a second straight year of increases, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Tuesday. Oil imports rose last year as fuel demand continued to recover from the pandemic-induced slump in 2020. The finance ministry said earlier this month that Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 8.5% in 2022 from a year earlier, recording the first volume increase in 10 years. Under METI's data, crude oil imports represent the amount that directly enters refineries, oil stockpiling bases or oil terminals. The country's oil imports from Russia fell 60.2% from a year earlier to 35,548 bpd, accounting for a 1.3% of Japan's total import, down from 3.6% in 2021, according to METI data. For December, the nation's crude oil imports fell 0.3% in December from a year earlier to 2.96 million bpd (14.58 million kl), marking a second consecutive month of declines, METI said. Japan's domestic oil product sales last month fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 3.06 million bpd, the data showed. Gasoline sales dropped 0.8% to 836,854 bpd, while kerosene sales up 5.8% from a year earlier to 470,518 bpd. The table below outlines Japan's product sales, imports and other statistics for December. Figures are converted to bpd from kl unless otherwise noted. Inventory volumes are in millions or barrels. Percentage changes are based on bpd. (1 kilolitre is equal to 6.2898 barrels) Product/Volume Dec Nov M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude Imports 2,958,736 2,580,380 14.7 -0.3 Processed 2,826,708 2,725,378 3.7 -3.0 Shipment 4,951 7,710 -35.8 -33.8 Oil product sales 3,062,245 2,677,531 14.4 -4.7 gasoline 836,854 750,378 11.5 -0.8 kerosene 470,518 221,218 112.7 5.8 naphtha 686,181 699,837 -2.0 -18.4 Product imports 633,533 608,122 4.2 -10.3 gasoline 39,830 48,064 -17.1 65.0 kerosene 85,149 63,633 33.8 48.0 naphtha 461,131 451,052 2.2 -14.3 Product exports 491,372 466,118 5.4 18.6 gasoline 90,165 92,738 -2.8 9.3 kerosene 30,074 41,475 -27.5 517.0 jet fuel 105,881 91,577 15.6 10.2 gas oil 143,470 119,291 20.3 12.3 fuel oil B, C 120,643 116,581 3.5 22.0 Refinery Output 2,753,917 2,705,975 1.8 -2.9 gasoline 850,275 834,816 1.9 -6.0 kerosene 291,810 254,553 14.6 -2.8 naphtha 266,867 276,581 -3.5 -9.8 jet fuel 138,533 159,674 -13.2 -4.6 gas oil 710,486 685,588 3.6 3.9 Month end Inventory Dec Nov M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude 71.3 67.1 6.2 18.2 Products 59.2 65.8 -10.1 -0.1 gasoline 10.2 11.1 -8.1 -2.9 kerosene 13.3 17.1 -21.9 -3.5 To see Japan's monthly refinery run rate, click on The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports by country. Amounts are in kilolitres. Country Dec 2022 Share M/M Yr/Yr Total 14,582,467 100.0 18.5 -0.3 Middle East 13,591,456 93.2 15.7 -2.5 Bahrain 308,937 2.1 93.5 35.6 Banoc-Am 308,937 - Saudi Arabia 5,974,821 41.0 33.7 -5.6 Arab-L 2,212,561 - Arab-H 881,257 - Arab-M 227,641 - Arab-E-L 2,494,098 - Arab-S-L 159,264 - Kuwait 1,290,313 8.8 11.7 19.4 Kuwait 1,068,594 - Kwait-Sl 221,719 - Qatar 627,788 4.3 1.5 -15.6 Qatar 315,494 - Qatar-M 157,183 - A-Shahen 155,111 - Oman 75,977 0.5 -52.1 -4.4 Oman 75,977 - United Arab Emirates 5,313,620 36.4 4.0 -1.7 Murban 2,447,452 - Dubai 128,474 - U-Zakum 570,599 - DAS 1,962,379 - Mubarraz 65,188 - Umm-Lulu 139,528 - South East Asia 181,406 1.2 -8.8 72.9 Vietnam 94,193 0.6 -34.7 Sutuden 94,193 - Thailand 6,993 0.0 Thai-Fo 6,993 - Malaysia 30,563 0.2 -3.6 -21.9 Sepat 30,563 - Brunei 49,657 0.3 8.2 Champion 49,657 - North America 585,536 4.0 United States of America 585,536 4.0 Wtim 261,946 - Mars 140,072 - WTL 183,518 - Central and South America 203,516 1.4 -37.8 51.6 Ecuador 203,516 1.4 -37.8 51.6 Napo 203,516 - Oceania 20,553 0.1 -47.4 Australia 20,553 0.1 -47.4 Wandoo 20,553 - (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;)) Keywords: ENERGY JAPAN/OIL (UPDATE 1)

