Japan's 2022 foreign reserves fall the most on record - MOF

(Recasts with yearly milestone)

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell the most in 2022 on record, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, due to valuation losses in U.S. and other bond holdings as U.S. and European interest rates rose and the first dollar-selling/yen-buying intervention in 24 years.

Japan's foreign reserves, the world's second largest after China, stood at $1.23 trillion at the end of 2022, down $178 billion from a year earlier, posting the first decrease in six years and the biggest yearly decline since data was available from April 2000, a ministry official said.

For the month, the pool of foreign assets rose to $1.23 trillion at the end of December, up for a second straight month, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)

END-DECEMBER

END-NOVEMBER

END-OCTOBER

END-DECEMBER 2021

TOTAL

1,227.576

1,226.332

1,194.568

1,405.750 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/RESERVES (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.