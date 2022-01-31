Japan's 2021 oil imports up 0.5% y/y at 2.49 mln bpd - METI

Recasts with an annual oil imports

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 0.5% to 2.49 million barrels per day (144.66 million kilolitres) in 2021 from a year earlier, marking the first increase in nine years, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Monday.

Oil imports rebounded last year as fuel demand recovered from the pandemic-induced slump a year earlier.

The data, however, marks a contrast with customs data released by the finance ministry this month, which showed Japan's imports of crude oil fell 1.2% in 2021 from a year earlier, recording a ninth straight year of decline.

Under METI's data, crude oil imports represent the amount that directly enters refineries, oil stockpiling bases or oil terminals.

For December, the nation's crude oil imports increased 13.6% to 2.97 million barrels per day (14.63 million kilolitres) from a year earlier, marking a fifth straight month of gains, METI said.

The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports in 2021 by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.

Total

144,662,684

Middle East

134,068,585

Iraq

157,960

Basrah-L

157,960

Bahrain

2,050,509

Banoc-Am

2,050,509

Saudi Arabia

56,525,615

Arab-L

21,970,904

Arab-H

8,259,483

Arab-M

1,894,831

Arab-E-L

22,407,111

Arab-S-L

1,993,286

Kuwait

12,105,867

Kuwait

11,550,466

Kwait-Sl

555,401

Neutral Zone

465,530

Khafji

465,530

Qatar

11,301,078

Qatar

3,770,218

Qatar-M

2,082,792

A-Shahen

4,590,851

Lowsul-C

702,166

Deod-F-C

155,051

Oman

825,144

Oman

774,331

Westbukh

50,813

United Arab Emirates

50,636,882

Murban

26,829,061

Dubai

951,338

Sharja-C

37,026

U-Zakum

4,907,013

DAS

14,742,070

Mubarraz

1,893,490

Umm-Lulu

1,276,884

East and Central Asia

166,004

Kazakhstan

166,004

Cpc-B

166,004

South East Asia

1,244,456

Viet Nam

321,963

Bach Ho

-

Dai Hung

-

Ruby

139,963

Sutuden

95,040

Chim-Sao

47,483

Tanglong

39,477

Thailand

49,688

Thai-Fo

49,688

Malaysia

516,977

Dulang

31,645

Penara-B

64,109

Sepat

318,998

Mysia-Fo

38,774

Bertam

47,366

Blend-Fo

16,085

Labuan-L

-

Brunei

182,256

Champion

182,256

Indonesia

173,572

Duri

36,406

Sumatr-L

41,650

Lalang

63,956

Ketapang

31,560

Europe

5,183,041

United Kingdom

10

Forties

10

Russia

5,183,031

Sokol

1,797,812

Espo-B

2,932,700

Sakhal-B

452,519

North America

469,328

United States of America

469,328

Wtim

82,295

Egl-Ford

223,881

Mars

163,092

WTL

60

Utica-C

-

Central and South America

2,444,840

Mexico

114,870

Isthmus

114,870

Maya

-

Ecuador

2,329,652

Oriente

189,111

Napo

2,140,541

Brazil

318

Buzios

157

Tupi

161

Africa

752,667

Algeria

498,527

Sahara-B

498,527

Libya

67,609

Amna

-

Bu-Attfl

67,609

Sudan

151,524

Nile

151,524

Mozambique

35,007

Temane-C

35,007

Oceania

333,763

Australia

259,648

Wandoo

208,293

Pluto-C

51,355

Ichthy-C

-

Papua New Guinea

74,115

Papua-Fo

74,115

The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports in December by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.

Total

14,632,853

Middle East

13,935,996

Iraq

-

Basrah-L

-

Bahrain

227,777

Banoc-Am

227,777

Saudi Arabia

6,330,080

Arab-L

2,346,720

Arab-H

1,040,729

Arab-M

120,017

Arab-E-L

2,623,165

Arab-S-L

199,449

Kuwait

1,080,305

Kuwait

1,000,561

Kwait-Sl

79,744

Neutral Zone

70,383

Khafji

70,383

Qatar

743,579

Qatar

161,692

Qatar-M

247,948

A-Shahen

333,939

Deod-F-C

-

Oman

79,439

Oman

79,439

United Arab Emirates

5,404,433

Murban

2,329,888

Dubai

79,280

U-Zakum

515,889

DAS

2,174,073

Mubarraz

274,325

Umm-Lulu

30,978

South East Asia

104,908

Viet Nam

-

Chim-Sao

-

Thailand

-

Thai-Fo

-

Malaysia

39,123

Sepat

31,370

Mysia-Fo

7,753

Brunei

45,907

Champion

45,907

Indonesia

19,878

Lalang

19,878

Europe

457,714

United Kingdom

-

Forties

-

Russia

457,714

Sokol

224,243

Espo-B

117,105

Sakhal-B

116,366

North America

-

United States of America

-

Wtim

-

WTL

-

Central and South America

134,235

Ecuador

134,235

Oriente

30,110

Napo

104,125

Brazil

-

Buzios

-

Tupi

-

Africa

-

Algeria

-

Sahara-B

-

Sudan

-

Nile

-

Mozambique

-

Temane-C

-

Oceania

-

Australia

-

Wandoo

-

To get Japan's product sales, imports, inventories and other statistics (in English) for December and 2021, please click on:

https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/sekiyuso/index.html

To see Japan's monthly refinery run rate, click on OPERATE-JP

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

