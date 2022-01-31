Japan's 2021 oil imports up 0.5% y/y at 2.49 mln bpd - METI
Recasts with an annual oil imports
TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 0.5% to 2.49 million barrels per day (144.66 million kilolitres) in 2021 from a year earlier, marking the first increase in nine years, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Monday.
Oil imports rebounded last year as fuel demand recovered from the pandemic-induced slump a year earlier.
The data, however, marks a contrast with customs data released by the finance ministry this month, which showed Japan's imports of crude oil fell 1.2% in 2021 from a year earlier, recording a ninth straight year of decline.
Under METI's data, crude oil imports represent the amount that directly enters refineries, oil stockpiling bases or oil terminals.
For December, the nation's crude oil imports increased 13.6% to 2.97 million barrels per day (14.63 million kilolitres) from a year earlier, marking a fifth straight month of gains, METI said.
The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports in 2021 by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.
Total
144,662,684
Middle East
134,068,585
Iraq
157,960
Basrah-L
157,960
Bahrain
2,050,509
Banoc-Am
2,050,509
Saudi Arabia
56,525,615
Arab-L
21,970,904
Arab-H
8,259,483
Arab-M
1,894,831
Arab-E-L
22,407,111
Arab-S-L
1,993,286
Kuwait
12,105,867
Kuwait
11,550,466
Kwait-Sl
555,401
Neutral Zone
465,530
Khafji
465,530
Qatar
11,301,078
Qatar
3,770,218
Qatar-M
2,082,792
A-Shahen
4,590,851
Lowsul-C
702,166
Deod-F-C
155,051
Oman
825,144
Oman
774,331
Westbukh
50,813
United Arab Emirates
50,636,882
Murban
26,829,061
Dubai
951,338
Sharja-C
37,026
U-Zakum
4,907,013
DAS
14,742,070
Mubarraz
1,893,490
Umm-Lulu
1,276,884
East and Central Asia
166,004
Kazakhstan
166,004
Cpc-B
166,004
South East Asia
1,244,456
Viet Nam
321,963
Bach Ho
-
Dai Hung
-
Ruby
139,963
Sutuden
95,040
Chim-Sao
47,483
Tanglong
39,477
Thailand
49,688
Thai-Fo
49,688
Malaysia
516,977
Dulang
31,645
Penara-B
64,109
Sepat
318,998
Mysia-Fo
38,774
Bertam
47,366
Blend-Fo
16,085
Labuan-L
-
Brunei
182,256
Champion
182,256
Indonesia
173,572
Duri
36,406
Sumatr-L
41,650
Lalang
63,956
Ketapang
31,560
Europe
5,183,041
United Kingdom
10
Forties
10
Russia
5,183,031
Sokol
1,797,812
Espo-B
2,932,700
Sakhal-B
452,519
North America
469,328
United States of America
469,328
Wtim
82,295
Egl-Ford
223,881
Mars
163,092
WTL
60
Utica-C
-
Central and South America
2,444,840
Mexico
114,870
Isthmus
114,870
Maya
-
Ecuador
2,329,652
Oriente
189,111
Napo
2,140,541
Brazil
318
Buzios
157
Tupi
161
Africa
752,667
Algeria
498,527
Sahara-B
498,527
Libya
67,609
Amna
-
Bu-Attfl
67,609
Sudan
151,524
Nile
151,524
Mozambique
35,007
Temane-C
35,007
Oceania
333,763
Australia
259,648
Wandoo
208,293
Pluto-C
51,355
Ichthy-C
-
Papua New Guinea
74,115
Papua-Fo
74,115
The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports in December by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.
Total
14,632,853
Middle East
13,935,996
Iraq
-
Basrah-L
-
Bahrain
227,777
Banoc-Am
227,777
Saudi Arabia
6,330,080
Arab-L
2,346,720
Arab-H
1,040,729
Arab-M
120,017
Arab-E-L
2,623,165
Arab-S-L
199,449
Kuwait
1,080,305
Kuwait
1,000,561
Kwait-Sl
79,744
Neutral Zone
70,383
Khafji
70,383
Qatar
743,579
Qatar
161,692
Qatar-M
247,948
A-Shahen
333,939
Deod-F-C
-
Oman
79,439
Oman
79,439
United Arab Emirates
5,404,433
Murban
2,329,888
Dubai
79,280
U-Zakum
515,889
DAS
2,174,073
Mubarraz
274,325
Umm-Lulu
30,978
South East Asia
104,908
Viet Nam
-
Chim-Sao
-
Thailand
-
Thai-Fo
-
Malaysia
39,123
Sepat
31,370
Mysia-Fo
7,753
Brunei
45,907
Champion
45,907
Indonesia
19,878
Lalang
19,878
Europe
457,714
United Kingdom
-
Forties
-
Russia
457,714
Sokol
224,243
Espo-B
117,105
Sakhal-B
116,366
North America
-
United States of America
-
Wtim
-
WTL
-
Central and South America
134,235
Ecuador
134,235
Oriente
30,110
Napo
104,125
Brazil
-
Buzios
-
Tupi
-
Africa
-
Algeria
-
Sahara-B
-
Sudan
-
Nile
-
Mozambique
-
Temane-C
-
Oceania
-
Australia
-
Wandoo
-
To get Japan's product sales, imports, inventories and other statistics (in English) for December and 2021, please click on:
https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/sekiyuso/index.html
To see Japan's monthly refinery run rate, click on OPERATE-JP
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Louise Heavens)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.