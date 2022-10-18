Japan's 20-year govt bond yield hits 7-year high, auction sees weak demand

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Yields on Japan's 20-year government bonds hit a seven-year high on Tuesday, as an auction for the bonds of same maturity drew weak demand.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.125%, its highest since September 2015.

The auction received bids worth 3.26 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.89 times at the previous auction.

Market participants found the outcome weak, based on the tail - the gap between the lowest and average prices - and its lowest bidding price.

"The outcome was weak," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities. "Some people were concerned about the outlook for yield movements."

Another market participant from a domestic brokerage said the impact of the auction outcome on the yield was limited.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250%, staying at the top end of the Bank of Japan's policy limit under its yield curve control programme.

The yields on bonds maturing in 2031 JP03640067=, which fall outside the BOJ's target window, touched Monday's peak of 0.310% - the highest since Sept. 28.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was up 1 basis point at 1.515% after touching 1.520% - its highest since June 2015.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.095%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.050%.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC stayed at 1.730%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 148.26, with a trading volume of 10,599 lots.

