Japan's 10-yr bond yield rise after BOJ's expanded intervention

Junko Fujita Reuters
Japan's 10-year government bond yields rose on Thursday, a day after the central bank's stepped up intervention to prevent a break above a key rate it uses to guide monetary policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC climbed one basis point to 0.225% in early trade, with the pressure stemming from a sharp global rise in yields over the past several weeks.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Wednesday offered to buy more than 2 trillion yen ($16.36 billion)worth of JGBs on Wednesday, in addition to separate offers for unlimited purchases of 10-year JGBs at a fixed rate of 0.25%.

The 10-year bond yield fell to as low as 0.210% on Wednesday, retreating from a more than six-year peak hit earlier in the week.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday again told the market it would make unlimited amounts of purchases of 10-year JGBs at 0.25%, in line with its statement on Monday of a standing offer to buy the bonds at that level for three days starting on Tuesday.

The yields on longer ended notes fell in early trade, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC falling two basis points to 0.745% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC retreating two basis points to 0.980%.

($1 = 122.2300 yen)

