Japan's 10-year yields rise on U.S. Fed tightening bets

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields rose on Tuesday as markets are still alert for rate hikes in both the euro zone and the United States, despite a pause in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields' advance overnight.

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

U.S. consumer price figures for January are due on Thursday and could show core inflation accelerating to the fastest pace since 1982 at 5.9%. As a result, investors moved to price in a one-in-three chance the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike by a full 50 basis points in March and the prospect of rates reaching 1.5% by the year-end.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.210%, moving closer to the implicit 0.25% ceiling the Bank of Japan sets around its 0% target. The yield still remains the highest since January 2016, when the central bank implemented its negative interest rate policy.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.640%, its highest since November 2018.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose three basis points to 0.855%, also the highest level since November 2018.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC advanced 3 basis points to 0.905%, its highest since December 2018.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.045% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, staying in the positive territory it marked last week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 150.19, with a trading volume of 11,914 lots.

