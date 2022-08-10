Japan's 10-year yields rise ahead of U.S. inflation data

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields rose on Wednesday amid lack of domestic market moving cues, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 0.190%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released at 1230 GMT, with markets watching for signs that inflation eased in July despite last week's unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs numbers. MKTS/GLOB

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.785%.

Yields on super-long ends fell after an auction for 30-year bonds witnessed a relatively firm demand in the previous session.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 1.105% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.220%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.32 point to 150.33, with a trading volume of 13,150 lots.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.100%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.015%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

