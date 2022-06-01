Japan's 10-year yields flat ahead of auction

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields were flat on Wednesday in the absence of any market-moving catalysts, while investors awaited outcome of an auction due in the next session.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was also unchanged at 0.755%.

Yields on longer-ended notes tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.040% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.120%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply overnight, with most maturities hitting one-week highs, as investors re-focused on inflation risks after upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone inflation climbed to a record high this month. US/

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.075%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 149.7, with a trading volume of 15,808 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.