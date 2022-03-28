Japan's 10-year yields ease after BOJ steps in

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields eased on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stepped in to protect its yield target and also offered unlimited bond-buying for three consecutive days.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.245%.

The BOJ took a rare step on Monday and offered to purchase an unlimited amount of the notes twice during the day, in the morning after the yield touched 0.245% for the first time since January 2016.

The central bank then announced a plan to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% for three consecutive days from Tuesday, deploying the most powerful weapon in its armory to defend its yield target.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ pledges to guide the 10-year JGB yield around 0% as part of efforts to stimulate the economy by keeping borrowing costs low.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.