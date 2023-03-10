Japan's 10-year yield turns negative after BOJ maintains policy

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Yields on a particular 10-year Japanese government bond turned negative on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its policy, forcing investors who had bet a tweak to buy back bonds.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates and held off from making changes to its controversial bond yield control policy, defying some expectations of a policy tweak.

These expectations, in some quarters, included the BOJ widening the trading band of the benchmark 10-year yield further or shifting its yield target to a shorter duration.

The yield on 10-year bonds that will mature in September 2032 fell to negative 0.02%. The benchmark 10-year bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 11.5 basis points to 0.385%, its lowest since Jan. 24.

"Investors needed to buy back bonds as they cannot afford to keep their short positions," said Masayuki Koguchi, general manager at the fixed income investment division of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"The BOJ has been reducing the amounts of bonds it lends, while it raised fees for bond lending, which makes it difficult for investors to maintain short positions."

Last month, the central bank quadrupled the minimum fee charged to financial institutions for borrowing some 10-year bonds and reduced the maximum amount for lending, a move to deter market players from short-selling the notes.

But Friday's surge in bond prices indicated some players still shorted JGBs ahead of the policy meeting, said Kazuhiko Sano, chief fixed income strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

"Bond prices might have risen so sharply because there were not many who wanted to sell amid the dearth of liquidity," said Sano.

The 10-year JGB futures JGBv1 jumped 1.07 points to 146.15. Yields on other notes slipped sharply, with the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC falling 4.5 basis points to 0.180%, its lowest since Feb. 16.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 5.5 basis points to 1.210% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to 1.420%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)

