Japan's 10-year yield rises as investors pause short-covering

January 24, 2023 — 02:16 am EST

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday, as investors paused buying to cover their short positions, which they started after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-easy stance unchanged at a policy review last week.

"Buying for covering short positions has paused," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC jumped 3 basis points to 0.405%, its biggest daily rise since Jan.6.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.265%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.175% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to -0.010%.

Yields on super-long notes fell, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 3 basis points to 1.520% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC slipping 3.5 basis points to 1.805%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 24 yen to 147.39, with a trading volume of 16,220 lots.

