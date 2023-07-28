Japan's 10-year yield retreats from 9-year high on inflation uncertainty

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year bond yield retreated from a near 9-year high amid caution over the domestic price outlook, even after the Bank of Japan set a de-facto policy ceiling to 1%.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defence of a long-term interest rate cap, by raising the fixed rate for its daily bond buying to 1.0% from 0.5%.

The 10-year bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC surged to as high as 0.575%, its highest since September 2014, before retreating to 0.540%.

"Raising the fixed rate for the daily bond buying means that BOJ effectively abolished its yield curve control," said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

"But the 10-year yield did not reach any close to that level because looking at the current price trend in Japan, investors are not convinced the yield should rise to as high as 1%."

The BOJ offers to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds daily at a fixed rate in part of its efforts to maintain the ultra-rate policy.

The BOJ set the rate at 1% for the daily buying because it is does not reflect the current market expectations, said Ataru Okumura, senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Absence of foreign investors in the market was another reason for weaker upward pressure on yields, as the BOJ succeeded in squeezing out short-sellers by reducing the bond lending and raising costs for that earlier this year.

"The market function is not deteriorating. I do not see any needs for the BOJ to take that action today," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed at 147.38, recovering from 146.79, its lowest since March 13.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.