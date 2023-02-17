Japan's 10-year yield pinned at top of BOJ's policy band for sixth day

February 17, 2023 — 12:58 am EST

Written by Tokyo markets team for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield was pinned at the top end of the Bank of Japan's policy band for a sixth straight session after U.S. Treasury rose on the back of strong economic data.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.500%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bps) to 1.305%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 1.685%.

U.S. Treasury yields continued their rise overnight after the latest unemployment and producer price data raised expectations the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher for longer to combat inflation. US/

"The strong inflation could be a rebound from a weak data in December. We need to see the February data to confirm the momentum," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings.

The 30-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP30YTN=JBTC remained at 1.465%.

The five-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP5YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.210%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bs to -0.045%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 8 yen to 146.63, with a trading volume of 8,072 lots.

