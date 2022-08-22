Japan's 10-year yield hits one-month high after U.S. yield surge

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose to a one-month high on Monday, tracking gains in Europe and the United States at the end of last week after a record acceleration in German producer prices lifted both Bund and benchmark Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.215%.

July producer prices in Germany - the euro zone's leading economy - leapt 37.2% from the same time last year and 5.3% from June, mainly because of rising energy costs, sending German bond yields sharply higher.

That contributed to around a 10 basis point rise in the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR to a one-month high of 2.988% on Friday. US/

Yields on Japan's longer-dated notes played catch up on Monday, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rising 5 basis points to 0.815% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 5.5 basis points to 1.125%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 6 basis points to 1.245%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.085% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.49 point to 149.71, with a trading volume of 16,424 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.