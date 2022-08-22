Japan's 10-year yield hits one-month high after U.S. yield surge

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose to a one-month high on Monday, tracking gains in Europe and the United States at the end of last week after a record acceleration in German producer prices lifted both Bund and benchmark Treasury yields.

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose to a one-month high on Monday, tracking gains in Europe and the United States at the end of last week after a record acceleration in German producer prices lifted both Bund and benchmark Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.215%.

July producer prices in Germany - the euro zone's leading economy - leapt 37.2% from the same time last year and 5.3% from June, mainly because of rising energy costs, sending German bond yields sharply higher.

That contributed to around a 10 basis point rise in the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR to a one-month high of 2.988% on Friday. US/

Yields on Japan's longer-dated notes played catch up on Monday, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rising 5 basis points to 0.815% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 5.5 basis points to 1.125%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 6 basis points to 1.245%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.085% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.49 point to 149.71, with a trading volume of 16,424 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters