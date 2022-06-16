Japan's 10-year yield hits 6-year high ahead of BOJ policy decision

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields hit a six-year high on Friday ahead of a policy decision later in the day from the Bank of Japan.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Friday. The central bank chief has reiterated multiple times this month his commitment to ultra-easy stimulus.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose as high as 0.265% in early trade, its highest since Jan. 4, 2016, before retreating to 0.260%.

The benchmark yield rose after central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike.

Investors continued challenging BOJ efforts to keep the 10-year yield below 0.25%. To maintain the cap, the central bank this week conducted waves of additional bond purchases, on top of its usual daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds.

Yields on other maturities were relatively unchanged. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.870%.

The 30-year JGBs were not traded, their yield JP30YTN=JBTC staying at 1.165%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded, either, so their yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at -0.090%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.260%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 147.3, with a trading volume of 5,924 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

