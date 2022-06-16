Japan's 10-year yield hits 6-year high ahead of BOJ policy decision

Contributors
Junko Fujita Reuters
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Japan's 10-year government bond yields hit a six-year high on Friday ahead of a policy decision later in the day from the Bank of Japan.

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields hit a six-year high on Friday ahead of a policy decision later in the day from the Bank of Japan.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Friday. The central bank chief has reiterated multiple times this month his commitment to ultra-easy stimulus.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose as high as 0.265% in early trade, its highest since Jan. 4, 2016, before retreating to 0.260%.

The benchmark yield rose after central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike.

Investors continued challenging BOJ efforts to keep the 10-year yield below 0.25%. To maintain the cap, the central bank this week conducted waves of additional bond purchases, on top of its usual daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds.

Yields on other maturities were relatively unchanged. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.870%.

The 30-year JGBs were not traded, their yield JP30YTN=JBTC staying at 1.165%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded, either, so their yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at -0.090%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.260%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 147.3, with a trading volume of 5,924 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters