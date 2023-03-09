Japan's 10-year yield falls to 6-week low, futures surge after BOJ maintains policy

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield on Friday fell to its lowest in six weeks and 10-year futures surged after the central bank maintained its ultra-low interest rate policy.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) also held off making changes to its controversial bond yield control policy, leaving options open ahead of a leadership transition in April.

The 10-year Japan Government Bond (JGB) yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 5.5 basis points (bps) to 0.445%, its lowest since Jan. 26, while the 10-year JGB futures jumped 1.07 points to 146.15.

Most market players bet that the BOJ would keep its interest rates unchanged and investors were not actively shorting JGBs.

The policy meeting was chaired by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who leaves behind a mixed legacy with his massive stimulus praised for pulling the economy out of deflation - but straining bank profits and distorting market function with prolonged low interest rates.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.