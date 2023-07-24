Japan's 10-year yield falls as hawkish BOJ bets recede

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell on Monday amid receding speculation about a hawkish policy tweak by the central bank this week.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC sank 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.45%, moving further away from the 0.50% policy ceiling under the Bank of Japan's yield curve control (YCC).

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.38 yen to 148.16 yen at 0457 GMT, and earlier traded as high as 148.32 for the first time in two weeks.

On Friday, the 10-year yield swung from as high as 0.48% to a two-week low of 0.41% following a Reuters report that the BOJ is likely to keep YCC unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting on Friday.

A heated wages data earlier this month had spurred a ramping up of bets for an imminent widening of the 10-year yield band.

"The reason for the market jitters is that the BOJ has not been clear under what conditions they would consider a YCC tweak," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, who expects no change to policy this week.

"Short-term momentum players are reacting to each headline," she said, explaining the sharp moves in the market. "Real money is sitting on the sidelines."

The five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 2 bps to 0.10%, the lowest since July 11.

The 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 bps to 1.475%.

Other benchmark tenors had yet to trade.

However, Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities remains convinced that a change this week is most likely.

"A delay will increase the risk of greater market volatility later," economists Takeshi Yamaguchi and Masayuki Inui wrote in a report, explaining that a YCC tweak needs to be viewed as a technical adjustment promoting the sustainability of stimulus.

"If the BOJ waits to adjust YCC until there is more certainty about inflation sustainability, the market is likely to link a YCC adjustment to policy normalization," forcing a rapid market repricing, they said.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

