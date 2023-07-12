Japan's 10-year rates hover at multi-month highs on BOJ policy tweak speculation

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield and 10-year interest rate swaps hovered at multi-month highs on Wednesday as the nation's three-decade-high pay growth led to speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would tweak its policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.475%, its highest since April 28.

The 10-year interest rate swaps JPYSB6L10Y=, another gauge for speculation for higher rates, rose to 0.76%, its highest since March 13.

The 10-year bond yield started climbing sharply last Friday when government data showed Japan's base salary soared 1.8% year-on-year in May, the biggest increase since February 1995, as wage hikes induced by labour talks this spring started to take effect.

"The faster-than-expected growth in pay raised anxieties that the BOJ would change its policy at a meeting this month," said Kaoru Shoji, Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Moreover, said Shoji, BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida's remarks in the Nikkei newspaper prompted investors to take short positions in JGBs.

In an article on Friday, Uchida was quoted as saying the BOJ wants to make the decision on policy change "from the perspective of how to sustain easy monetary conditions, while taking into account (the policy's) impact on financial intermediation and market function."

The BOJ is scheduled to issue its quarterly economic outlook in a two-day meeting from June 27. Some market players expect the BOJ will also tweak its yield control policy, with which it controls the benchmark 10-year bond yield, at the meeting.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 3 bps to 1.090% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 3 bps to 1.335%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.450%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.045%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 0.135%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

