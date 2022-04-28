Japan's 10-year JGB yields hit 3-week low after BOJ decision

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a three-week low on Thursday, after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose policy and said it would offer to buy unlimited amounts of bonds of the same maturity every market day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.220%, its lowest since April 8. The yields had hovered close to the top of the policy band of 0.25% despite the central bank's efforts since February to lower the benchmark.

The BOJ had made multiple offers of buying unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds at that rate. This week, it extended the unlimited purchase offer, which started on April 20, by two more days until Thursday.

In the latest move, the central bank said it would conduct that operation every business day, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting a fragile economy.

The BOJ's commitment to its zero-rate programme puts it at odds with major economies that are shifting toward tighter monetary policy, although inflation in Japan is expected to creep up towards the central bank's 2% target.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.27 point to 149.58, with a trading volume of 16,624 lots.

Yields on longer-ended notes also fell, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC retreating 2.5 basis points to 0.730% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 2.5 basis points to 0.950%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.055%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.060%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.010%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

