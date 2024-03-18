News & Insights

Japan's 10-year JGB yield rises ahead of BOJ policy decision

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 18, 2024 — 08:24 pm EDT

Written by Junko Fujita and Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday, as investors braced for the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to exit from ultra-loose monetary settings as the central bank concludes its two-day meeting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.765%. The two-year government bond yield JP2YTN=JBTC, which is highly sensitive to the policy shift, rose 1 bp to 0.19%.

The BOJ is expected to end its negative rate policy and ditch its yield curve control, which the central bank uses to control moves of the 10-year government bond yields.

The BOJ will likely set the overnight call rate its new target and guide it in a range of 0-0.1% by paying 0.1% interest on excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Brigid Riley; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.