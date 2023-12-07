Japan's 10-year JGB yield jumps to 3-week high

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC jumped to a three-week high at 0.8% on Friday.

Meanwhile the Bank of Japan earlier in the session kept offer amounts for its regular bond buying operation unchanged from previous operations.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was last at 0.8%, up 5 basis points from the previous session, its highest since Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

