Japan's 10-year JGB yield falls after BOJ leaves policy unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

April 28, 2023 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose policy unchanged at its policy meeting that ended on the day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points (bps) to 0.425%, its lowest since April 4, after rising to as high as 0.480% before the announcement.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 changed course to rise 0.32 points.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0% at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

"The decline in the yield suggests that some investors made a speculative bet for a policy change and shorted JGBs," said Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at Sony Financial Group.

"But the short selling was muted compared with sell-offs we have seen previously."

At the meeting, the BOJ also revamped its guidance on the future path of policy and decided to conduct a "broad-perspective" review of its monetary policy.

Since assuming office, BOJ's new governor, Kazuo Ueda, has repeatedly said it was appropriate to maintain the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy as inflation has yet to hit 2% as a trend.

