Japan's 10-year JGB hits new decade high before BOJ decision

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.955% to its highest since May 2013 on Tuesday, before the Bank of Japan's policy decision.

The Bank of Japan will likely revise up its inflation forecasts and discuss further tweaks to its bond yield control at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Brigid Riley)

