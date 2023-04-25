Japan's 10-year govt bond yield rises amid caution over BOJ policy tweak

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday, as investors remained cautions about a possible surprise tweak by the Bank of Japan to its yield curve control policy at a meeting this week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.475%.

"Movement of yields shows caution for the BOJ's tweak in the yield curve control (YCC) policy," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"It is obvious that costs for keeping the YCC policy outweighs the effect for achieving the 2% inflation target."

At the meeting, which starts on Thursday, the BOJ is expected to keep its monetary settings and dovish policy guidance unchanged to support a fragile economic recovery and budding signs of wage growth.

But the markets remember a shock in December, when the BOJ

widened the movement range around 10-year JGBs.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to 1.110%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.355%, and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.545%.

Yields on shorter-ended notes rose, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC edging up 0.5 bp to -0.040% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC inching up 0.5 bp to 0.160%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 yen to 147.74.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

