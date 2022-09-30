Japan's 10-year government bond yield falls on hopes of higher BOJ buying

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Friday, supported by hopes that the Bank of Japan would increase bond buying from the next quarter to curb elevated yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.240% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.065%, despite a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries overnight.

The BOJ will announce details of its bond buying operations for the October-December quarter later in the day.

The market expects the central bank to increase the amount for 5- to 10-year bonds it will purchase to 550 billion yen each time from 500 billion yen planned for the current quarter.

The BOJ has already increased that amount for the current quarter, offering to buy 550 billion yen of bonds with those maturities in its operation earlier in the day.

"Unless the central bank increases the amounts of its offer for super-long ends, the outcome of the schedule will not turn positive," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.020%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.395%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 1.595%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.050%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 point to 148.22, with a trading volume of 10,506 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

