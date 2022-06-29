Japan's 10-year futures rise ahead of BOJ's bond offer announcement

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year futures reversed early declines to trade higher on Wednesday, ahead of the Bank of Japan's announcement of its bond buying operations for the next quarter.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 148.63, with a trading volume of 11,732 lots.

Focus is on whether the central bank will boost the amount of bonds with longer maturities it would offer to buy in the July-September quarter, as yields on the longer ends hover near their highest levels since 2016. The bank is set to announce details on Thursday

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.270%, after scaling its highest level since December 2015 in the previous session.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.375%, retreating from its highest level since January 2016.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.225%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.910%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.050%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.035%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.