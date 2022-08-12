Japan's 10-year futures fall amid uncertainties of U.S. inflation

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond futures fell on Friday amid uncertainties about the pace of U.S. inflation, while sentiment was weakened after U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.07 point to 150.26, with a trading volume of 13,309 lots.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a more than two-week high on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will press on hiking rates as inflation remains high, even though price pressures are showing signs of abating. US/

Yields on the 10-year JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.185%, underpinned by the Bank of Japan's daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of bonds with the same maturity.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.780% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.095%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.210%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.090%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.010%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

