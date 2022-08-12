Japan's 10-year futures fall amid uncertainties of U.S. inflation

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Japan's 10-year government bond futures fell on Friday amid uncertainties about the pace of U.S. inflation, while sentiment was weakened after U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight.

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond futures fell on Friday amid uncertainties about the pace of U.S. inflation, while sentiment was weakened after U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.07 point to 150.26, with a trading volume of 13,309 lots.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a more than two-week high on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will press on hiking rates as inflation remains high, even though price pressures are showing signs of abating. US/

Yields on the 10-year JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.185%, underpinned by the Bank of Japan's daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of bonds with the same maturity.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.780% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.095%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.210%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.090%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.010%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters