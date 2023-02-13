Japan's 10-year bonds untraded as investors digest reports of new BOJ governor

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bonds were untraded on Monday as investors anticipated the next governor of the Bank of Japan may not be as hawkish as expected.

The 10-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.490% as of Friday's close. The yield hit 0.5%, the upper end of the BOJ's policy band, in the night session after a report said the Japanese government was set to appoint economist Kazuo Ueda as the central bank's next governor.

"Investors who didn't know who Ueda was sold 10-year bonds on Friday but today they digested the news," said Kazuhiko Sano, strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

"They are not attacking the YCC (yield curve control) today. Ueda is a dove."

Yields on super-long dated notes fell after a firm out come of the Ministry of Finance's liquidity-enhancing auction.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC 3 basis points to 1.305%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 5.5 basis points to 1.495%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 6 basis points to 1.735%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.185%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita)

