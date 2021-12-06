US Markets
Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. Treasury yields lower

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday, tracking a tumble in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields as uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant dampened risk sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.040%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.335% on Friday, underpinned by demand for safe-haven debt, and were last at 1.38% on Monday. U/S

With the absence of market-moving indicators on Monday, the 10-year bond yields moved along with the U.S. bonds in Asian trading, a market participant said.

The 20-year JGBs were not traded and their yield JP20YTN=JBTC remained at 0.450%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.660%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.705% after the bonds were not traded.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.120%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 152.2, with a trading volume of 12,475 lots.

