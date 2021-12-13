Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers lower, longer-ends untraded

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday, tracking weekend declines in U.S. Treasuries, while bonds with other maturities were not traded ahead of a series of central bank meetings this week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.045%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday after a jump in the consumer price index was largely in line with expectations, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be more aggressive in its efforts to combat rising prices. US/

Japanese bonds with longer-ends were not traded ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, as well as those for the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. MKTS/GLOB

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC remained at 0.455%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was at 0.710%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.110%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 point to 151.98, with a trading volume of 6,491 lots.

