Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers lower

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower, while caution ahead of overseas central bank meetings and key economic data capped demand for debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.240% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.765%.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday and markets are expecting it to at least lay the groundwork for rapid rate rises, if not begin them with a small hike. MKTS/GLOB

That will be followed by U.S. consumer price data due on Friday and the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee next week.

"Market participants are cautiously awaiting the movement of the U.S. rates following the ECB meeting and the U.S. consumer data, as well as the FOMC," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points this month and again in July. MKTS/GLOB

Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight after Target Corp TGT.N warned about excess inventory and said it would cut prices, boosting bets that the worst of inflation may be in the past. US/

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.055%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.140%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.075%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 point to 149.55, with a trading volume of 17,642 lots.

