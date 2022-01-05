Japan's 10-year bond yields rise to 0.105%, highest since Nov 2021

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC hit 0.105% on Thursday, marking the highest level since November 2021, tracking a steady rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The rise tests the Bank of Japan's policy that pledges to cap 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields around 0%.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chris Reese)

