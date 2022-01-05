Japan's 10-year bond yields rise to 0.105%, highest since Nov 2021

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield hit 0.105% on Thursday, marking the highest level since November 2021, tracking a steady rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC hit 0.105% on Thursday, marking the highest level since November 2021, tracking a steady rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The rise tests the Bank of Japan's policy that pledges to cap 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields around 0%.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chris Reese)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters