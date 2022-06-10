Japan's 10-year bond yields hit over 7-week high

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japan's 10-year government bonds rose to a more than a seven-week high on Friday, hitting the top of the Bank of Japan's policy band, amid caution ahead of the U.S. inflation data.

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bonds rose to a more than a seven-week high on Friday, hitting the top of the Bank of Japan's policy band, amid caution ahead of the U.S. inflation data.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.250%, its highest since April 21.

The yields rose despite Japan's central bank's daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds to keep the benchmark rate below the bank's target of 0.25%.

Overnight, U.S. Treasury yields rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) signalled a series of upcoming interest rate hikes and before highly anticipated U.S. inflation data due on Friday. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 149.63, with a trading volume of 2,572 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.790%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.080%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.170%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at -0.080%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters