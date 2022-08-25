Japan's 10-year bond yields hit over 1-month high

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Japan's 10-year bond yields rose to a more than one-month high on Thursday, tracking their U.S. peers which hit an eight-week peak, and shrugging off solid demand seen at a local auction.

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year bond yields rose to a more than one-month high on Thursday, tracking their U.S. peers which hit an eight-week peak, and shrugging off solid demand seen at a local auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.230%, its highest since July 21.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.845% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.155%.

The liquidity auction received bids worth 2.4 times the amount available, higher than the bid-cover ratio of 1.95 seen at the previous auction.

"The auction witnessed solid outcome even as there was caution ahead of the big event," said a market participant at the domestic brokerage, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

U.S. Treasury yields reached multi-week highs overnight, ahead of what could be a pivotal central bank gathering in Wyoming that could see the Fed reinforce its tightening stance meant to stamp out inflation. US/

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hit an eight-week peak, while the two-year yield, which tends to track interest rate expectations, rose to 10-week highs. Yields on other maturities touched peaks of anywhere between five to eight weeks.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 1.300%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.090%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters